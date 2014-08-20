Aug 20 Netherlands World Cup midfielder Jonathan de Guzman has joined Napoli from Villarreal after spending the past two seasons on loan at Swansea City, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

De Guzman, born in Canada to a Filipino father and Jamaican mother, played in three matches as the Netherlands finished third in the World Cup in June and July.

The 26-year-old, whose brother Julian plays for Canada, will team up with Spanish forward Michu, who moved from Swansea to Napoli earlier in the transfer window.

Third in Serie A last season, Napoli have been relatively quiet in the transfer market with defender Kalidou Koulibaly their only other new signing.

Rafael Benitez's team were held 1-1 at home by Athletic Bilbao in their Champions League playoff first leg tie on Tuesday, their first competitive match of the season. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Josh Reich)