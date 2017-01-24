Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
Eugenio Corini, Palermo's third coach this season, has resigned after less than two months in the job, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
Palermo, 19th in Serie A after losing 1-0 at home to Inter Milan on Sunday, have spent most of the season in the relegation zone having lost 15 out of 21 league games.
"This is a decision that I've made with a clear conscience which pains me but which seemed the best and most logical one at the moment," Corini said.
Palermo travel to third-placed Napoli on Sunday.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia)
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.