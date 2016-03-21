MILAN Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini said on Monday he was preparing to sell the Serie A club after a chaotic season which has seen six coaches sit on the bench, one of them twice.

The 75-year-old, who has run the Sicilian club since 2002 and overseen about 35 changes of manager during that period, told reporters he had "other things to do."

"I've got two more months in Italian football and then I'm leaving," said Zamparini, who has employed several coaches more than once, occasionally reappointing them weeks after their sacking.

"Football has worn me out," he added. "I'll be happy if the new owners are from Palermo."

Palermo have dropped into the relegation zone after an astonishing last few months which have led to differing figures on exactly how many coaches they have employed.

Giuseppe Iachini was sacked in November after two years in charge and replaced by Davide Ballardini, who "fired himself" in early January, according to Zamparini, after he walked out on the team.

NO LICENCE

Argentine Guillermo Barros Schelotto was then appointed to the post despite not having a European coaching licence.

He sat in the stands in a supervisory role while, first, Fabio Viviani then Giovanni Tedesco took charge from the bench.

Tedesco was handed the job on a permanent basis at the end of January, giving Schelotto more time to sort out his coaching credentials.

But European soccer's governing body UEFA rejected the Argentine's application for a licence in mid-February and he returned to Buenos Aires.

Zamparini then announced that Giovanni Bosi would coach the team instead of Tedesco, only to fire him after one game and bring back Iachini.

However, Iachini resigned in early March, furious after Zamparini said he had a "losing mentality", and Walter Novellino was handed the reins.

Palermo were in Serie B when Zamparini took over in 2002 and won promotion in 2003-04, ending more than 30 years out of the top flight.

They routinely finished in the top half of the table during the next few seasons, qualified for the UEFA Cup several times and had four players in Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning squad.

They were relegated in 2013 but returned to Serie A at the first attempt.

