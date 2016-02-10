Feb 10 - Palermo have lost coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto after one month because he did not have the right experience to qualify for a UEFA coaching licence, the Serie A club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Palermo appointed the Argentine on Jan. 10, but he was not allowed to lead the team at matches, pending approval by soccer's European governing body UEFA.

Palermo, 15th in Serie A, said on their website (www.palermocalcio.it) that Wednesday's training was led by stand-in coach Giovanni Tedesco, who officially took charge of the team at matches in January.

Schelotto, Palermo's third coach this season, was in charge of Argentine club Lanus for three years, his first coaching job.

A UEFA licence cannot be issued unless the manager has a minimum of five years' experience as the head coach of a professional top division club.

Under president Maurizio Zamparini, Palermo have had 30 coaches in the last 13 years. (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Louise Ireland)