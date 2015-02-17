MILAN Confusion reigned at Serie A table-proppers Parma on Tuesday as the club failed to provide any official comment on whether they had paid the players' wages by the previous day's deadline.

Players said they had no news as they arrived for training while one television network broadcast pictures which it said showed a van and car being hauled away by bailiffs on behalf of one of the club's creditors.

"We don't know absolutely anything," Fabiano Santacroce, one of the players, told reporters as he drove into the training- ground. "We are just hoping for some good news."

The players said they have not been paid all season and had warned they would take legal action if they had not received their wages by Monday. Italian media reported that the club would have to file for bankruptcy if that happened.

Parma have changed hands twice in the last two months.

Dastraso Holdings, a Cyprus-based conglomerate, took control in December and named Ermir Kodra, a 29-year-old Albanian, as president. The club was sold again two weeks ago to Slovenian-based Mapi group.

Giampietro Manenti, the latest president, said on taking over that he was confident of sorting out the problems.

Parma had one point deducted in December for breaching final regulations and Italian media said they could lose another five points over the latest problems.

