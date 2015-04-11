Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
ROME Bankrupt, bottom-of-the-table Parma, whose players have not been paid all season, pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory over runaway Serie A leaders Juventus on Saturday.
Midfielder Jose Mauri, 18, scored on the hour as Juventus, 7-0 winners over Parma earlier in the season, suffered only their second league defeat of the campaign.
Even though the leaders rested several players ahead of their Champions League tie with Monaco on Tuesday, it was still a remarkable result for Parma who have only been able to continue in the league thanks to a fund set up by the Italian federation.
Juventus remained 14 points clear at the top and on course for a fourth successive title while Parma, who have had three points deducted for breaching financial regulations, are still five adrift at the bottom.
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.