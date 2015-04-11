Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri looks on during the team's Italian Serie A soccer match against Parma at Tardini Stadium in Parma April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

(L-R) Parma's Fabiano Santacroce, Abdelkader Ghezzal and Cristobal Jorquera celebrate their win against Juventus at the end of their Italian Serie A soccer match at Tardini Stadium in Parma April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

ROME Bankrupt, bottom-of-the-table Parma, whose players have not been paid all season, pulled off a stunning 1-0 victory over runaway Serie A leaders Juventus on Saturday.

Midfielder Jose Mauri, 18, scored on the hour as Juventus, 7-0 winners over Parma earlier in the season, suffered only their second league defeat of the campaign.

Even though the leaders rested several players ahead of their Champions League tie with Monaco on Tuesday, it was still a remarkable result for Parma who have only been able to continue in the league thanks to a fund set up by the Italian federation.

Juventus remained 14 points clear at the top and on course for a fourth successive title while Parma, who have had three points deducted for breaching financial regulations, are still five adrift at the bottom.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)