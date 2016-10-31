MILAN Italy striker Graziano Pelle is unlikely to be recalled next month following his tantrum against Spain which led to him being kicked out of the squad, coach Giampiero Ventura said.

Ventura has not spoken to the 31-year-old since because he said it was too expensive to call China where Pelle plays his club football with Shandong Luneng.

"He made a mistake, not so much in the way he confronted me but because he was disrespectful to the blue shirt and damaged the image which was built during Euro 2016," Ventura told Italian state broadcaster Rai.

"He needs a period of reflection....I haven't spoken to him since because it costs a lot to call China."

Pelle stormed off and refused to shake Ventura's hand after being replaced during the 1-1 draw in a World Cup qualifier. Italy visit Liechtenstein for a qualifying match on Nov. 12 and host Germany in a friendly three days later.

