MILAN Dec 13 Around 100 angry supporters of relegation-threatened Pescara showed their displeasure at the team’s results by staging a protest outside the restaurant where the players were having their Christmas dinner.

A video on the website of local newspaper Il Pescara showed fans throwing fireworks in the street while photographs showed others holding banners of protest.

Local media said some fans kicked players' cars as they arrived with their families and that police were called to disperse the supporters outside the event in the coastal town’s tourist zone on Monday evening.

They urged coach Massimo Oddo to join the boycott, shouting that there was "nothing to celebrate".

"Football is a sport, not a war," Pescara president Daniele Sebastiani said.

"We are not going to postpone a dinner because we lost a game. We need our fans and I hope that they don't go away."

The Dolphins, promoted last season, have taken eight points from 16 games and have yet to win a game on the pitch.

Their only Serie A victory, 3-0 at Sassuolo, came after the league awarded them a walkover because their opponents, originally 2-1 winners, had fielded an ineligible player.

Pescara suffered another blow on Saturday by losing 2-1 at Crotone in a relegation battle.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)