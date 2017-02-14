Serie A's bottom club Pescara have sacked coach Massimo Oddo, they said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pescara, who have won one game all season and are 13 points behind 17th placed Empoli, lost 5-3 at Torino on Sunday.

The club, who were promoted to Serie A at the end of the 2015-2016 campaign, said the decision was made "reluctantly" and in the hope that it will spark an improvement in performances.

Pescara, who host 16th-placed Genoa on Sunday, said that they hope to decide on a new coach shortly.

