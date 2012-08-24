ROME Aug 24 Bologna president Albano Guaraldi has revealed that transfer talks between his club and Southampton for Gaston Ramirez have broken down but that the Uruguayan has refused to play again for the Serie A club.

"Southampton haven't given us the guarantees that we wanted, the talks have been interrupted," Guaraldi told Sky Italia television on Friday.

"Ramirez is furious with me and has told me that he won't ever play for Bologna again, he has threatened me but I've tried to explain the situation to him.

"Players are often badly advised and in this case his agent has done a deal without us knowing."

The problem appears to be the fee demanded of the promoted Premier League club for the midfielder, who has courted interest elsewhere.

"We want 15 million euros ($18.78 million)... I hope that things go right but as things stand there is no way that I will sell him to Southampton," Guaraldi added.

"Either we go ahead with our conditions or he's staying here." ($1 = 0.7989 euros) (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; Twitter: @mark_meadows)