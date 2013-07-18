AC Milan's Robinho controls the ball during their Serie A soccer match against Juventus at the San Siro stadium in Milan November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Files

Brazil striker Robinho has extended his contract with AC Milan to the end of the 2015/16 season, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old's contract had been due to expire in 2014 and he was linked to a move back to Brazil with Santos last January.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester City forward said in April, however, that he was happy in Italy and wanted to renew his contract.

"AC Milan announce that Robinho has extended his contract to June 30, 2016," Milan said in a statement on their official website (www.acmilan.com) on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)