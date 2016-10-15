MILAN Edin Dzeko must do better, AS Roma coach Luciano Spalletti says, even though the Bosnia forward scored two goals in Saturday's 3-1 win at Napoli.

Dzeko is Serie A's leading scorer with seven goals, one short of the total he managed in the whole of last season, but the famously hard-to-please Spalletti is still not satisfied.

"I congratulate him for the brace but it's not just about the goals," said Spalletti.

"In Italy, players only get judged on how many goals they score and people tend not to pay attention to the rest of the match.

"Dzeko has to do better in terms of being clinical and ruthless.

"In the first half, there were four or five occasions where he could have caused them damage. He is an exceptional player but he could do more with his physical prowess and technical ability."

Dzeko, who played on loan from Manchester City before they sold him to Roma in August for 15 million euros ($16.80 million), struggled last season when he made headlines for some extraordinary misses.

"I'm feeling good and people believe in me. I'm pleased for myself but especially for the team because we've won a difficult game," he said.

"You expect criticism because I didn't have a great season last year. I was determined to do better this season and that's what I'm doing."

The win took Roma ahead of Napoli and into second place behind Juventus who are chasing a sixth successive title.

"Are we the anti-Juve? We have a good squad, a good team, but if they carry on like this, it won't be easy to catch them," said Spalletti.

($1 = 0.8928 euros)

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)