REUTER - AS Roma have signed Argentina defender Federico Fazio from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan deal, the Italian club said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla, moves for a loan fee of 1.2 million euros ($1.34 million), with Roma having the option to buy him outright for 3.2 million euros, a club statement said.

Fazio moved to Tottenham from Sevilla in 2014 and made 20 league appearances in his first season, but he was unused by coach Mauricio Pochettino last term and returned to his former club in January.

The twice Europa League winner joins Mohamed Salah at Roma, with the Egypt forward's permanent move from Chelsea also being confirmed on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8965 euros)

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)