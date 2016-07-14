Inter Milan's Juan Jesus (R) and Bologna's Anthony Mounier fight for the ball during their Serie A soccer match at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito/Files

AS Roma signed defender Juan Jesus on a one-year loan deal from Serie A rivals Inter Milan for a fee of 2 million euros ($2.22 million), the Italian club said on Thursday.

The deal contains a clause stating that Roma must buy the player for a further 8 million euros if certain conditions are met before the end of the loan.

The 25-year-old Jesus struggled to break into Inter's starting line-up under manager Roberto Mancini last season, making just 19 appearances in the league, after being a regular for three seasons at the San Siro.

"AS Roma can confirm the signing of Juan Jesus from Inter Milan. The Brazilian joins on an initial season-long loan for a fee of 2 million euros," Roma said on their website (www.asroma.com).

The central defender, who can also play at left back, joined Inter from Brazilian side Internacional in January 2012.

($1 = 0.9000 euros)

