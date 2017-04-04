ROME Lazio reached the Italian Cup final despite losing 3-2 to neighbours AS Roma in the second leg of their last-four encounter on Tuesday.

A brace from Egypt forward Mohamed Salah turned out to be in vain as Lazio went through 4-3 on aggregate to face either Napoli or Juventus, who meet on Wednesday, in the final.

Leading 2-0 from the first leg, Lazio increased their aggregate lead when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored from a rebound although Stephan El Shaarawy replied for Roma just before the break.

Ciro Immobile put Lazio back in front in the 56th minute but Salah replied 10 minutes later and grabbed a last-minute winner.

