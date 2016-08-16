Nadal through to last-16 in Rome after Almagro injury
Rafael Nadal eased into the last-16 of the Italian Open on Tuesday when his second-round opponent Nicolas Almagro retired after sustaining a knee injury early in the first set.
AS Roma have signed defender Bruno Peres on loan from Serie A rivals Torino with an option to eventually make the move permanent for a fee of 12.5 million euros ($14.10 million).
The 26-year-old joined Torino in 2014 from Brazilian club Santos. He made 31 league appearances last season, scoring three goals.
"I'm absolutely delighted to start this new challenge," Peres told the club website (www.asroma.com) on Tuesday.
Roma face Porto on Wednesday in the preliminary round of the Champions League before kicking off their Serie A season at home to Udinese on Saturday.
($1 = 0.8867 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
