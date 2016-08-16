Juventus' Patrice Evra (R) fights for the ball with Torino's Bruno Peres during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

AS Roma have signed defender Bruno Peres on loan from Serie A rivals Torino with an option to eventually make the move permanent for a fee of 12.5 million euros ($14.10 million).

The 26-year-old joined Torino in 2014 from Brazilian club Santos. He made 31 league appearances last season, scoring three goals.

"I'm absolutely delighted to start this new challenge," Peres told the club website (www.asroma.com) on Tuesday.

Roma face Porto on Wednesday in the preliminary round of the Champions League before kicking off their Serie A season at home to Udinese on Saturday.

($1 = 0.8867 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Tony Jimenez)