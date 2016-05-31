Murray, Wawrinka will be ready at French Open despite form dip - Djokovic
World number two Novak Djokovic expects Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray to lift their game at the French Open despite failing to make an impact so far in the clay court season.
AS Roma have signed German defender Antonio Rudiger on a long-term contract until 2020, making permanent his loan move from VfB Stuttgart for a fee of nine million euros ($10.02 million), the Italian club said on Tuesday (www.www.asroma.com).
The deal also includes additional payment of 500,000 euros, depending on specific sporting clauses.
The 23-year old joined the Italian club on a one-year loan deal in September for an initial fee of four million euros and has made 30 appearances in Serie A.
Rudiger is currently training with the Germany squad ahead of the European Championship in France.
($1 = 0.8986 euros)
MADRID Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Friday a firm offer to coach Argentina would be too tempting to turn down, adding negotiations between his native country and the La Liga club were well advanced.