Murray says health key to hopes of prolonging his career
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.
AS Roma winger Mohamed Salah will be sidelined for three weeks due to an ankle injury, the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday (www.asroma.com).
The 24-year-old Egypt international has scored eight goals in 14 league appearances this season.
Salah will miss Italian league games against local rivals Lazio on Sunday, AC Milan and champions Juventus, as well as the Europa league match against Astra Giurgiu.
World number two Novak Djokovic said he lost motivation after winning the French Open to complete a career grand slam last year, but now feels he is on the right path to rediscover his "mojo".