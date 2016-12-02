Football Soccer - AS Roma v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Europa League Group Stage - Group E - Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy - 24/11/16 AS Roma's Mohamed Salah in action. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

AS Roma winger Mohamed Salah will be sidelined for three weeks due to an ankle injury, the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday (www.asroma.com).

The 24-year-old Egypt international has scored eight goals in 14 league appearances this season.

Salah will miss Italian league games against local rivals Lazio on Sunday, AC Milan and champions Juventus, as well as the Europa league match against Astra Giurgiu.

