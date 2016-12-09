Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman's two-match ban for simulation during his team's 2-0 win over local rivals Lazio on Sunday has been overturned, the Italian FA said on Friday.
The sporting court of appeal upheld Roma's challenge, saying the disciplinary panel could not have determined the cause-effect relationship of the simulation.
The Dutchman sparked a scuffle when he squirted Lazio substitute Danilo Cataldi with water after scoring the opening goal in the derby, and collapsed to the ground after Cataldi grabbed him by the collar.
The 26-year-old Strootman, has who made 13 league appearances for Roma this season, will be available for matches against third-placed AC Milan and league leaders Juventus.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.