Former England international Ashley Cole and AS Roma have agreed to part company and the defender is expected to move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side LA Galaxy, Italian media reported on Saturday.

The 35-year-old had reached a mutual agreement with Roma for the termination of his contract, which ran until the end of the season, Il Tempo newspaper said.

Cole moved to Roma on a free transfer after ending hiseight-year stay at Chelsea in 2014 but he made only 11 Serie A appearances in his first season at the Italian club and has been wholly overlooked this term.

Cole, who earned 107 caps for England, was considered one ofthe world's finest left backs at his peak and won one Premier League title, four FA Cups, a Europa League title and the 2012 Champions League during his time with Chelsea.

