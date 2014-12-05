AS Roma's coach Rudi Garcia reacts at the end of his Italian Serie A soccer match against Inter Milan at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Roma manager Rudi Garcia took another swipe at title rivals Juventus on Friday, seemingly unable to forget his side's controversial 3-2 defeat by the Serie A leaders in October.

Asked on Friday if conceding nine goals (in 13 league games) was acceptable in comparison to last year's team that had allowed only three, he retorted: "If I were to answer that we have let in six goals in 12 games I'll make the headlines again."

Garcia is still stewing over Juve's three goals that tv replays suggested should all have been disallowed, reaffirming a widely-held belief among fans across Italy that the Turin side benefit from favourable decisions.

The first two goals, penalties converted by Carlos Tevez, were awarded for fouls that appeared to be committed outside of the box.

Juve's winner four minutes from time came from a fine Leonardo Bonucci strike, although Roma keeper Lukasz Skorupski appeared to be impeded by substitute Arturo Vidal.

Frenchman Garcia was so angry he pleaded for a revolutionary change in the way games are officiated.

"We are in the 21st century. It is about time we started using technology," he blasted.

Last week, ahead of the Inter Milan clash, Garcia had spoken about the difference in points between the two teams.

"Yes, it's true Juventus are ahead by three points and we all know how," he said.

Second-placed Roma face 10th-placed Sassuolo at the Olimpico stadium on Saturday, the visitors one of only four teams to come away with points last season after a 1-1 draw secured with a last-gasp goal.

"Sassuolo have not lost in seven games. They are doing really well and I remember what happened a year ago," Garcia said.

(editing by Justin Palmer)