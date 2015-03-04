ROME UEFA fined AS Roma and warned their forward Adem Ljajic on Wednesday following incidents during last week's Europa League last-32 game against Feyenoord.

Roma were fined 10,000 euros ($11,000) for kicking off late at the beginning of the game and Ljajic was warned for provoking the Feyenoord fans after scoring a goal.

Dutch supporters threw a giant plastic banana on to the pitch in an apparent racist insult aimed at Roma's Ivorian winger Gervinho.

After scoring the opening goal Ljajic celebrated by running towards the Rotterdam fans while pointing at his teammate as if to say: "This goal is for him."

Gervinho went on to score the winner in the second half as Roma advanced to the last 16 where they will face Italian rivals Fiorentina. Feyenoord face disciplinary proceedings over their organisation of the match after fans hurled objects on to the pitch following the sending-off of Feyenood forward Mitchell te Vrede by French referee Clement Turpin in the second half. The game was delayed for over 10 minutes.

($1 = 0.9029 euros)

