MILAN AS Roma stalwart Francesco Totti is still not ready to return to the side following a thigh muscle injury which has sidelined him for the last three months, coach Rudi Garcia said on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old has not played since facing Carpi in late September and has been left out of the squad again for Wednesday's match at Chievo.

“Totti won’t be in the squad because he’s not yet at 100 percent," Garcia, who has been under pressure since Roma's 6-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona in November, told reporters.

"He needs to work on his fitness but he’s nearing a return and that’s good news. There’s no point in risking him if he’s not yet ready. He’s already training and will be fully back with the group soon.”

The Frenchman also suggested that forward Juan Iturbe was sent to Premier League Bournemouth on loan because he lacked self-confidence.

"At this point he just needs to believe in himself. He’s still a young player and his experience at Roma will be useful for his future," he said. "I’ll follow him closely and I wish him all the footballing success he deserves.”

Garcia added that injury-plagued Dutchman Kevin Strootman, who has not played for nearly a year following a recurrence of a knee injury, was doing well "both mentally and physically" as he continued his recovery.

"It’ll be a bit more time before we have him in the group again. He has a recovery plan and it’s no secret that in the beginning he’ll play with the Primavera (youth team)," Garcia said.

