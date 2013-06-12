ROME, June 12 AS Roma appointed former Lille
boss Rudi Garcia as its new coach on Wednesday to replace
Aurelio Andreazzoli, the Serie A side said on its website.
"We are very excited and confident that Rudi Garcia is the
right coach for AS Roma. He is a proven winner with a great
football mind who we believe fits in perfectly with our vision
for the future," said Roma President James Pallotta.
Andreazzoli took Roma to a sixth place finish in serie A
last year after taking over in mid-season from Zdenek Zeman and
the club lost in the final of the Italian Cup, missing out on a
place in Europa League.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by James Mackenzie)