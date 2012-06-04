ROME, June 4 Zdenek Zeman was confirmed as the
new coach of AS Roma on Monday, 13 years after the
straight-talking yet flamboyant tactician left the role
following his first stint in charge.
The deal had long been in the works but the 65-year-old
former Pescara boss - famous in Italy for his often
controversial musings on the game - has finally put pen to paper
on a two-year deal, the club said in a short statement.
He replaces Spaniard Luis Enrique, who quit last month at
the end of the season after American-owned Roma lost 14 league
matches and failed to qualify for European competition.
Zeman, who was born in Prague but is a naturalised Italian,
managed Roma between 1997 and 1999 and the exciting style of
football his side played left a deep impression on their
supporters and enamoured club captain Francesco Totti.
Zeman's Pescara were promoted to Serie A last season with a
team that drew plaudits for their attacking prowess.
