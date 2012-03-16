AC Milan's Stephan El Shaarawy looks during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Brief news ahead of this weekend's soccer matches in Serie A (times GMT):

* AC Milan striker Stephan El Shaarawy is poised to start for the leaders at Parma on Saturday (1700) after Robinho hurt his calf.

Centre back Philippe Mexes is still suspended so former Parma man Daniele Bonera is ready to step in again. Right back Ignazio Abate is also out injured.

* Second-placed Juventus, four points adrift of the champions with 11 games left, are without injured defender Andrea Barzagli for the visit to Fiorentina on Saturday (1945).

* Lazio, in third, have midfielder Matuzalem suspended for Sunday's trip to Catania (1400), who could have defender Marco Motta back fit.

* Right back Christian Maggio is a big doubt for Napoli away to Udinese on Sunday (1945) after limping out of the Champions League last-16 defeat by Chelsea on Wednesday.

Andre Dossena, who gave away a crucial penalty at Stamford Bridge, could again come in.

Both sides are on 46 points, two behind Lazio in the Champions League qualifying-round berth.

* Wesley Sneijder is expected to miss Inter Milan's home game with Atalanta on Sunday (1400) because of a thigh strain.

Seventh-placed Inter, dumped out of the Champions league by Olympique Marseille on Tuesday, are eight points behind Lazio.

(Writing by Mark Meadows in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)