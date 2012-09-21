ROME Brief news ahead of this weekend's Serie A fixtures (all times GMT).

* AC Milan travel to Udinese on Sunday (1500) with media speculation surrounding under-pressure manager Massimiliano Allegri after reports of a training ground bust-up with Milan hero and youth team coach Filippo Inzaghi, touted as a possible replacement.

Allegri's side are yet to score a goal at the San Siro so far this season after drawing 0-0 with Anderlecht in the Champions League on Tuesday and rumours are rife that he could soon be sacked.

"Nothing happened, between me and Pippo there is no problem. There was only an exchange of opinions without any offence, unlike how it was written," Allegri told the club's TV channel.

"I hope to stay at Milan a long time, Filippo has all the characteristics of someone who can have a good career as a manager."

* The first hearing of Juventus coach Antonio Conte's second appeal against his 10-month ban was heard by the National Court of Arbitration for Sport in Rome on Friday with the Gazzetta Dello Sport reporting that the second decisive hearing will take place on October 2.

Turin-based daily La Stampa said his legal team are interested only in acquittal rather than a reduction in the ban, which was imposed last month after he was found guilty by the Italian football federation of failing to report match-fixing when in charge of Siena during the 2010-2011 season.

* Fabio Quagliarella may start up front for Juventus at home to Chievo on Saturday (1845) following the substitute's equaliser in the 2-2 Champions League draw at Chelsea. Stephan Lichtsteiner and Andrea Pirlo might also be rested ahead of a tricky run of Serie A fixtures, Sky Sport Italia reported.

* Inter Milan take on Siena at the San Siro on Sunday (1300) desperate to break a home hoodoo that has struck both Milan giants.

Coach Andrea Stramaccioni had to apologise to fans on Thursday after drawing 2-2 at home with Rubin Kazan in the Europa League, which left their San Siro record so far this season as drawn two, lost two.

"Obviously it bothers us not to win at home. It seems like simplistic analysis, but we were punished by two episodes," the Inter boss told Sky Sport Italia.

* AS Roma are likely to be without Italy internationals Pablo Osvaldo and Daniele De Rossi for their trip to Cagliari (1300) after Il Sole 24 Ore reported that the pair failed to train on Friday.

De Rossi injured himself on international duty with Italy while Osvaldo had to leave training on Wednesday after twisting his left knee.

New signing Mattia Destro should be available however, despite a problem with his foot picked up during Roma's 3-2 loss to Bologna last week.