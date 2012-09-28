ROME Brief news ahead of Serie A soccer matches this weekend (times GMT):

* Cagliari will play in front of home fans against Pescara on Sunday (1300) after their new home the Is Arenas was pronounced safe by both national and local authorities, Ansa reported.

The Sardinian side forfeited their match with Roma 3-0 last weekend after chairman Massimo Cellino defied a ruling that the stadium was unsafe and asked fans to attend the game.

One stand will be open at the ground, with 5,000 places available to season-ticket holders.

* Italy striker Pablo Osvaldo will be available again for Roma as they take on Italian champions Juventus in Turin on Saturday (1845), bringing some much-needed firepower to the Roma frontline.

Osvaldo is Roma's joint top scorer this season, with two goals, despite being suspended for their 3-2 loss to Bologna and out injured for Wednesday's disappointing 1-1 draw with Sampdoria.

Midfielder Daniele De Rossi is expected to make his first start since injuring himself on international duty with Italy this month while, according to the Corriere Della Sera, Miralem Pjanic is out for up to 10 days with a leg injury and new signing Michael Bradley is still unfit.

* Juventus manager Antonio Conte has some selection headaches ahead of Saturday's match with Roma, with Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci a doubt and Andrea Pirlo far from his best form.

Bonucci picked up a muscle injury during the 0-0 draw at Fiorentina on Tuesday and trained separately from the squad on Thursday. If he is not fit, Luca Marrone is favourite to take his place.

Pirlo was substituted during the midweek match and Conte could send on former Manchester United youngster Paul Pogba, who impressed in the 2-0 defeat of Chievo last Saturday, in his place.

* Robinho will be on the AC Milan bench for the first time this season when they travel to Parma on Saturday (1600).

Nigel De Jong is likely to be rested in midfield, with Massimo Ambrosini and Antonio Nocerino returning, while coach Massimiliano Allegri will continue with the same front line in a 4-3-3 formation that served his side well on Wednesday, when they won their first home game of the season 2-0 against Cagliari.

* Inter Milan will be without midfielder Wesley Sneijder for their clash with Fiorentina at the San Siro on Sunday (1845), after reports suggested that the Dutch international might be out for a month.

Sneijder limped off with a thigh injury halfway through the first half of Inter's 2-0 win at Chievo on Wednesday, and reports on Friday suggested that he had suffered a tear.

In-form Antonio Cassano is favourite to start behind Diego Milito up front, replacing Sneijder in the creative free role offered by manager Andrea Stramaccioni.

