MILAN Sampdoria's shirts will be turned into billboards for the latest cinema releases by the club's movie producer president Massimo Ferrero.

The club currently have no shirt sponsor so Ferrero has struck a deal with a distribution company to display film titles instead for the next three weeks.

Their shirts will be emblazoned with 'Sin City 3D' for Sunday's Serie A match against Torino.

(Reporting by Mia Pia Beltran, Editing by Toby Davis)