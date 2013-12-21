Inter Milan's supporters wave a flag during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Genoa at the San Siro stadium in Milan August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/Files

ROME Inter Milan will have their hardcore "ultra" supporters present for Sunday's Milan derby after the Italian Football Federation's (FIGC) Court of Justice suspended a partial stadium closure while it carries out further investigations.

AS Roma will also have their most vocal fans present when they host Catania on Sunday after a similar suspension was lifted for the same reason.

"The Inter and Roma curvas have been reopened with an interim ordinance suspending the penalty and asks for further investigations to be carried out by the Federal Prosecutor's Office," wrote the FIGC (www.figc.it) on its website on Friday.

The FIGC had announced on Tuesday the two-match section closures following incidents of alleged offensive chanting by away fans during matches last weekend.

Inter were punished after "territorially discriminatory" chants against Napoli fans during their 4-2 defeat at the San Paolo Stadium on Sunday, leading to the closure of the Curva Nord section of the San Siro.

Roma were hit with the closure of the Curva Sud section of the Stadio Olimpico after alleged racist chanting directed at AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli in Monday's 2-2 draw at the San Siro, a claim disputed by the club.

"In the past we have been quick to condemn incidents of racism but in this case we are convinced that nothing like that happened," Roma general manager Mauro Baldissoni said.

Inter go into the derby in fifth place on 28 points, seven behind third-placed Napoli, while unbeaten Roma lie second on 38 points, five behind leaders Juventus.

AC Milan are 10th on 19 points.

