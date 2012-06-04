ROME, June 4 Lazio captain Stefano Mauri was
released from jail but kept under house arrest after being
interrogated on Monday by prosecutors investigating the
match-fixing scandal which has shaken Italian soccer on the eve
of the Euro 2012 tournament.
Mauri had been in jail since he was was arrested on May 28
on suspicion of sporting fraud and fraudulent association along
with former Genoa midfielder Omar Milanetto, now with Serie B
side Padova, who was also granted house arrest on Monday.
Judge Guido Salvini said aspects of Mauri's defence were
"scarcely plausible" but the case for keeping him in custody had
still been "considerably reduced" after questioning.
Both players were arrested in connection with fixtures last
season between Lecce and Lazio, and Lazio and Genoa.
Salvini said that, as a result of the interrogations, "dark
clouds" now also hung over last season's derby between Genoa and
Sampdoria, though this game was still not being officially
investigated.
The widening scandal has also seen Antonio Conte, coach of
championship-winning Juventus, placed under investigation over
allegations relating to a 2011 match between his previous club
Siena and Novara.
Italian coach Cesare Prandelli dropped former Genoa defender
Domenico Criscito from the squad for the upcoming European
Championship in Ukraine and Poland after it was announced he was
also being investigated. Criscito now plays in Russia for Zenit
St Petersburg.
Prime Minister Mario Monti suggested Italian professional
soccer should be halted for two or three years to get over the
scandal, but the idea was dismissed by the soccer federation and
several big clubs.
