ROME Emanuele Pesoli, the Italian footballer who went on hunger strike in response to his three-year ban in a match-fixing scandal, has ended his protest after being promised a meeting with the federation president.

Former Siena player Pesoli, now at Verona, chained himself to the gates of the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) headquarters in Rome on Saturday and went on hunger strike after being found guilty in the sporting courts last week.

He has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in a wide ranging probe into illegal betting in Italy which has led to Juventus coach Antonio Conte being banned for 10 months for not revealing match fixing while at Siena.

Pesoli, 31, told reporters on Wednesday that he has been promised a meeting with FIGC president Giancarlo Abete.

"I have interrupted my protest, a little because of the help of FIGC vice president Demetrio Albertini, a bit because of the interest of Abete who I will see on Friday at 10 at the federation and a bit on the advice of my doctor, who in the morning forced me to eat something," he said.

Reporting by Terry Daley