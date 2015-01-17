Liverpool's Suso celebrates after scoring during their League Cup soccer match against Middlesbrough at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates/Files

MILAN AC Milan are on the verge of signing Liverpool's little-used Spanish winger Suso, chief executive Adriano Galliani said on Friday.

"It is done 99.9 percent," Galliani told reporters, adding the 21-year-old would arrive in Italy in the "coming days".

Suso joined Liverpool in 2010 but has never established himself, spending the 2013/14 season at Almeria back in Spain.

Another player who looks set to leave the city of Liverpool is Everton's Samuel Eto'o, with Italian media reports saying the 33-year-old ex-Cameroon striker is close to joining Sampdoria having only signed for the Toffees at the start of the season.

(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)