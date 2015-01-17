Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
MILAN AC Milan are on the verge of signing Liverpool's little-used Spanish winger Suso, chief executive Adriano Galliani said on Friday.
"It is done 99.9 percent," Galliani told reporters, adding the 21-year-old would arrive in Italy in the "coming days".
Suso joined Liverpool in 2010 but has never established himself, spending the 2013/14 season at Almeria back in Spain.
Another player who looks set to leave the city of Liverpool is Everton's Samuel Eto'o, with Italian media reports saying the 33-year-old ex-Cameroon striker is close to joining Sampdoria having only signed for the Toffees at the start of the season.
MANAMA FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he intends to talk with Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari, the victim of racist abuse in Italian football, and vowed to fight racist "idiots".