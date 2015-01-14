A ball crosses the line of a goal during a demonstration of the goal-line technology (GLT) ahead of the 2014 World Cup at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 9, 2014. German firm GoalControl has been appointed by FIFA as the official provider for the goal-line... REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY SOCCER SPORT WORLD CUP)

ROME Serie A is set to introduce goalline technology from next season after the Italian FA gave its go ahead on Wednesday.

The English Premier League has successfully pioneered the system in league football after it was first adopted for last year’s World Cup and the German Bundesliga voted in December to bring it in next term.

"Our meeting this morning has opened the way to the use of goalline technology in our country," Italian FA chief Carlo Tavecchio said in a statement.

"I am convinced that its use from the start of next season is inescapable."

