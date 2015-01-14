Zidane excited by “beautiful final” against Juventus
MADRID Zinedine Zidane was thrilled to steer Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League final in which his team will bid to defend their title against his former club Juventus.
ROME Serie A is set to introduce goalline technology from next season after the Italian FA gave its go ahead on Wednesday.
The English Premier League has successfully pioneered the system in league football after it was first adopted for last year’s World Cup and the German Bundesliga voted in December to bring it in next term.
"Our meeting this morning has opened the way to the use of goalline technology in our country," Italian FA chief Carlo Tavecchio said in a statement.
"I am convinced that its use from the start of next season is inescapable."
MADRID In the dying minutes of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, a thunderstorm rolled in and drenched Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon stadium.