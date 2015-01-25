MILAN Jan 25 Serie A was hit by yet another controversy on Sunday which left both teams calling for the introduction of goal-line technology.

Palermo were denied a goal in their match at Sampdoria when Michel Morganella's shot struck the underside of the bar and television replays showed that it crossed the line before bouncing out.

However, even though the goal-line assistant was well-placed, the referee played on and the match ended 1-1.

Even Sampdoria coach Sinisa Mihajlovic agreed that the goal should have been given.

"We have to be sincere, it was obvious (that it was a goal)," he told reporters. "We don't usually talk about referees, but one of the things that needs to be done is to adopt goal-line technology."

Palermo coach Giuseppe Iachini said: "The additional linesmen are a help but in these situations it is not easy to tell whether it is a goal or not because of the speed of the ball. Technology could give them a hand."

Earlier this month, AS Roma won 1-0 at Udinese in controversial circumstances after Davide Astori's header hit the underside of the bar and bounced down.

The goal-line assistant did not award the goal, but was over-ruled by the referee which angered Udinese, even though replays suggested the referee was right.

The most controversial incident was in the 2011/12 top-of-the-table clash between AC Milan and leaders Juventus when officials failed to spot that Sulley Muntari's header for Milan had crossed the line.

Juve, trailing 1-0, hit back to draw 1-1, keeping them one point behind Milan with a game in hand. They went on to win the title unbeaten.

Serie A has since adopted UEFA's system of employing extra officials on each goal line and in December, Italian federation president Carlo Tavecchio said he wanted goal-line technology to be used from next season.

However, this still has to be approved by the federation's executive committee.

"These goal-line officials cost 1.6 million euros ($1.79 million)per year which in three years means nearly 5 million euros," said Palermo's outspoken president Maurizio Zamparini. "That would be enough to equip practically every (Serie A) club with the technology." ($1 = 0.8955 Euros) (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)