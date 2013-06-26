Here is a look at the life and times of Carlos Tevez as Juventus confirmed on Wednesday that the Argentina striker would join the Serie A champions.

EARLY LIFE:

* Tevez was born in February 1984 in Cuidadela and joined the Argentine club Boca Juniors at the age of 16. He made his debut in 2001 against Talleres de Cordoba.

* His club won the Libertadores Cup, South American Cup and Intercontinental Cup in 2003 before he left for Corinthians of Brazil in January 2005. Tevez captained the team to the 2005 Brazilian championship and became the first non-Brazilian since 1976 to win player of the year.

TRANSFER CONTROVERSY:

* Tevez moved to England's Premier League in August 2006 and joined West Ham United in a double deal with compatriot Javier Mascherano. The transfer from Corinthians came in for scrutiny when it became known that he was part-owned by Kia Joorabchian's Media Sports Investments company. West Ham were fined in April 2007 for breaking the rules on third-party agreements regarding player transfers.

* Tevez helped West Ham avoid relegation, scoring the winning goal in their final match of the season at Manchester United.

* The controversy over Tevez's transfer continued with a protracted legal battle with Sheffield United who were relegated as a result of the West Ham victory. They sued West Ham for the cost of going down, saying the Londoners should have been given a points deduction and faced the drop as well as the fine. After two years, the clubs settled out of court.

- In the meantime, Tevez joined Manchester United in August 2007 in another controversial deal involving more player ownership issues.

MANCHESTER BECKONED:

* Tevez made his debut for United in a 1-1 draw with Portsmouth and scored his first goal for his new team in a 2-0 win over Chelsea in September 2007.

* Tevez and United won a Premier League and Champions League double in his first season at Old Trafford, scoring the opening penalty in their shootout victory over Chelsea in the Champions League final.

* Tevez won another Premier League title the following season but left the club in 2009 to join rivals Manchester City where he scored 29 goals in all competitions in his first season and was voted both the fans' and players' Player of the Year.

* He shocked the fans in December 2010 when he submitted a written transfer request, saying he wanted to be with his family in South America, just 18 months into his five-year deal. He later withdrew the request.

* CITY TROUBLES:

- Manager Roberto Mancini said Tevez was "finished" after refusing to warm up in a Champions League game at Bayern Munich in September 2011. Tevez then returned to Argentina without permission and spent three months there before coming back to England in February 2012 apologising for his behaviour. He marked his first team return by setting up Samir Nasri's late winner in a vital 2-1 home victory over Chelsea on March 21.

- In August, Tevez scored his 100th goal in English football and declared he wanted to stay at City.

* ARGENTINA:

- Tevez has made 62 appearances for Argentina, scoring 13 goals. He was selected for the national team for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and scored twice. In the 2011 Copa America quarter-final against Uruguay, Tevez was the only player from either side to miss in the penalty shootout and Argentina were knocked out.

LIFE DETAILS:

- Last April brought more trouble for Tevez when he was given 250 hours of community service, banned from driving for six months and fined 1,000 pounds for driving offences. He had previously been banned from driving in January.

- He is married and has two daughters. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit, Editing by Tony Goodson)