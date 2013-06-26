Manchester City's Carlos Tevez throws his shirt into the crowd following their English Premier League soccer match against Reading at the Madejski Stadium in Reading, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Argentine forward Carlos Tevez was handed the Juventus number 10 shirt at the club's headquarters on Wednesday, although the Serie A champions still made no official comment on whether he had signed for them.

Tevez, widely reported to be on the point of concluding a 12 million euros move from Manchester City, was whisked to Turin after hundreds of fans greeted him amid chaotic scenes at Milan's Malpensa airport.

Television pictures showed Tevez being mobbed by fans before being taken back into the terminal by Juventus staff and put into a car via a side entrance.

He is due to undergo a medical and sign a deal on Thursday although it appeared a fait accompli when he appeared on the balcony with the same number shirt which was once worn by Alessandro Del Piero.

"This is the enthusiasm we wanted. Tevez has been a great signing," Juventus sporting director Giuseppe Marotta told the Gazzetta dello Sport website.

His signing would mark a change in direction by Juventus, who have won the Serie A twice in a row without a big name forward.

Coach Antonio Conte has rotated between any two of Sebastian Giovinco, Alessandro Matri, Mirko Vucinic and Fabio Quagliarella, who have shared the goals evenly between them.