Former Italy striker Luca Toni has left Juventus for Dubai's Al Nasr in a permanent deal, the Serie A leaders said in a statement on Monday.

The 34-year-old has struggled for opportunities in Turin this term after new coach Antonio Conte preferred the likes of marquee signing Mirko Vucinic.

The former Bayern Munich and Fiorentina forward arrived from Genoa in January last year but scored just two goals as his failing career nosedived further.

He will link up in the United Arab Emirates with former Italy goalkeeper Walter Zenga, the Al Nasr coach.

