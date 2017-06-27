Pacquiao wants Horn knockout to lure Mayweather: Roach
MELBOURNE Manny Pacquiao is seeking a dominant win over Australia's Jeff Horn to try and coax Floyd Mayweather Jr into a re-match, the Filippino's long-time trainer Freddie Roach has said.
Torino have signed Italian international goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu from Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.
Capped 17 times, Sirigu joined PSG from Palermo in 2011 and spent last season on loan to Spanish clubs Sevilla and relegated Osasuna.
The 30-year-old was first-choice goalkeeper in his first four seasons at PSG but in 2015/2016 he made only three league appearances after falling behind Kevin Trapp in the pecking order.
"The club (Torino) and the president made me feel important and I thank them for that," said Sirigu on club website torinofc.it.
Torino finished ninth in Italy's top division last season.
Geneva was chosen as preferred bidder to host combined Davis Cup and Fed Cup finals from 2018 as part of reforms to transform the season-ending events, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Wednesday.