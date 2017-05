Torino full back Danilo Avelar is expected to be out of action for about six months after picking up his second knee injury of the season, the club said on their website (www.torinofc.eu).

The 26-year-old Brazilian underwent surgery on Monday morning to reconstruct his cruciate ligament.

Avelar has played only eight matches since joining Torino last year from Cagliari.

Torino, 11th in Serie A, visit sixth-placed AC Milan on Saturday.

