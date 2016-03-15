Three into two won't go in Champions League race
LONDON With the title and relegation issues decided, three teams will scrap for the two remaining Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.
Udinese sacked head coach Stefano Colantuono and appointed former boss Luigi De Canio on Monday as the struggling Italian club try to avoid relegation.
Udinese, currently 16th in Serie A, have registered only one win in their last 11 games and sit four points off the relegation places following Sunday's 2-1 home loss to AS Roma.
"Manager Stefano Colantuono has been relieved of his duties as head coach of Udinese First Team," the Italian club said on their website.
Colantuono joined Udinese in June after being sacked as Atalanta's coach last season.
De Canio, who returns to the club after 15 years, has signed on for the final nine game of the season.
MELBOURNE The Australian cricket board faces an uphill battle to convince players to jettison a revenue-sharing model that has underpinned the game's development for 20 years, according to former union boss Tim May, who brokered the landmark deal in 1997.