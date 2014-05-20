ROME May 20 Francesco Guidolin stepped down as Udinese coach after four years in charge and will take up a position as technical supervisor to the club's owners, the Pozzo family, the Serie A side said on Tuesday.

"From next season Guidolin won't be managing Udinese anymore, but instead will be a technical supervisor to the three clubs owned by the Pozzo family," Udinese sporting director Cristiano Giaretta said.

As well as owning Udinese, the Pozzo family own English Championship club Watford and Granada, who play in Spain's La Liga.

Udinese flirted with relegation before veteran Antonio Di Natale shot them to safety with 13 goals in 15 games in the second half of the season.

"It's a good day for me, as I won't be managing anymore but I will be able to stay at the club," Guidolin told a news conference.

"I'm beginning a new adventure and I'm keen to see how it goes."

Over four years Guidolin guided the tiny club from the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, which has never won a major trophy, to a series of high placings in Serie A on a shoestring budget funded by the discovery and sale of young up-and-coming players.

