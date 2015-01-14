MILAN Jan 14 Palermo have rebuffed interest from Manchester United among others for forward Paulo Dybala but could sell the Argentine at the end of the season, president Maurizio Zamparini said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old, who has yet to play for Argentina's senior side and is also eligible for Italy and Poland, has scored nine Serie A goals this season and has been dubbed the new Sergio Aguero since joining the Sicilians from Instituto de Cordoba in 2012.

"Dybala is worth more than 40 million euros ($47.16 million) but I won't sell him before June," Zamparini told Radio2.

"Lots of clubs are after him but only foreign ones, among whom are Manchester United. I told the English he is not for sale but that we'll talk again in six months. For me he is the best attacker in Europe at the moment."

United are well blessed with attacking talent but the future of on-loan Colombian Radamel Falcao is up in the air with the Premier League side weighing up whether to make his move from Monaco permanent at the end of the season. ($1 = 0.8482 euros) (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Toby Davis)