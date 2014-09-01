Sept 1 Netherlands midfielder Marco van Ginkel has followed former club mate Fernando Torres by leaving Chelsea to join AC Milan on loan, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

Van Ginkel, 21, missed most of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury after arriving from Vitesse Arnhem in July 2013.

He has moved to Milan on a season-long loan deal, joining Spain striker Torres who left for the Italian club on Sunday on a two-year loan.

Van Ginkel has played for the Netherlands at under-15, under-19, under-21 and senior national level, winning two full caps. (Reporting by Tim Collings, editing by Tony Jimenez)