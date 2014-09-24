MILAN, Sept 24 Dutch midfielder Marco van Ginkel, who missed most of last season at Chelsea through injury, has been sidelined again after spraining his ankle only half an hour into his debut with Serie A side AC Milan.

The Netherlands midfielder, who followed Fernando Torres from Chelsea to Milan on a season-long loan, was taken off during the 2-2 draw with Empoli on Tuesday.

"Marco van Ginkel sprained his right ankle and has suffered some ligament damage. It is at this stage unclear how long he will be out for," Milan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Van Ginkel, 21, missed most of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury after arriving from Vitesse Arnhem in July 2013. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)