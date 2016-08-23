Torino's coach Giampiero Ventura reacts during their Italian Serie A soccer match against Juventus at Juventus Stadium in Turin, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino/File Photo

New Italy coach Giampiero Ventura said he was eager to provide more opportunities for younger players in an ageing national team as he builds a squad for the next World Cup in 2018.

First-choice defenders Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, and Andrea Barzagli, are all aged between 29 and 35, while veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 38, said that he plans to retire after the World Cup in Russia in two years' time.

"I want to find two or three opportunities to let players aged between 21-23 play in order to have a group of players ready to join the squad in two years," Ventura told reporters on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old, who has taken charge after Antonio Conte left for Chelsea, added that he will pick some players from the under-21 squad for the World Cup 2018 qualifier against Israel.

Ventura will name his first squad on Saturday ahead of a friendly at home to France in Bari on Sept. 1, followed by the opening World Cup qualifier away to Israel on Sept. 5.

Spain, Albania, Macedonia and Liechtenstein are Italy's other rivals in group G.

The former Torino coach said that he was starting from a strong position thanks to the work of Conte who took Italy to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 in France.

"We start from a privileged position, while (Antonio Conte) had to build most of the organisation. Now I can dedicate 80 percent of my attention to details and 20 percent to organisation."

Ventura had made a habit of following in Conte's footsteps, having replaced him as coach of Bari in 2009.

"When Conte left Bari, it was my good fortune, when Conte left the national team, it was my good fortune again," he said.

"When Conte leaves Chelsea, I already know my destination," he joked.

