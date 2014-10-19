Juventus' Arturo Vidal celebrates after scoring against Cesena during their Italian Serie A soccer match at Juventus Stadium in Turin September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino/Files

MILAN Arturo Vidal has denied reports that he has been fined by Juventus for indiscipline, describing them as "ill-intentioned", and said he is fully committed to the Serie A champions.

The Chile midfielder, who underwent keyhole surgery on his right knee one month before playing at the World Cup, has struggled for form and fitness this season.

He was left out of the starting line-up for the top-of-the-table clash against AS Roma two weeks ago amid reports that he had a late night out in the run-up to the match, although coach Massimiliano Allegri said his omission was for technical reasons.

He also missed the 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Saturday as Allegri rested him after he played friendlies against Peru and Bolivia in the previous 10 days.

"My relationship with Juventus is very good. The coaching staff and my team mates have confidence in me and I have confidence in them," said Vidal on Twitter.

"The club has never fined me. The reports about this are wrong and, in some cases, ill-intentioned.

"My knee is fine," he added. "I will get back to full fitness with hard work and effort, having recovered from an operation and been unable to take part in pre-season training with my team mates.

"I am 100 committed to my club and national team. Of course those with bad intentions will keep lying, but there's nothing I can do about it. A hug, Arturo."

