ROME Nov 22 Ten supporters of English soccer club Tottenham Hotspur were hurt and one seriously injured in an attack in the early hours of Thursday as they celebrated in Rome ahead of a Europa League match against Serie A side Lazio, police said.

The 10, nine British and one American, were attacked outside a pub near the centre of Rome by a group of masked assailants.

One suffered injuries to an artery and is in a serious condition.

A police spokesman declined to identify the attackers but said a number of Italians who were involved in the fight had been detained. (Reporting By Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Editing by Ossian Shine)