Inter Milan's captain Javier Zanetti celebrates their win against Bologna at the end of their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/Files

Injured Inter Milan captain Javier Zanetti has been given a one-year contract extension by the Serie A club despite facing months out of action and turning 40 in August.

The Argentine defender, who has played more than 840 games for Inter, had an operation on his ruptured Achilles at the end of April and was told he faced six months on the sidelines.

"We talked at length about the injury and we decided to do another year together," Zanetti told the club website (www.inter.it) on Wednesday. "They have shown once again their belief in me and my passion for Inter.

"I hope I can repay them on the pitch for this gesture of affection and esteem."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)