Ex-Costa Rican soccer chief banned for life by FIFA
The former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, Eduardo Li, was banned from the game for life by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee on Friday, the organisation said.
Torino's last-gasp win over Genoa on Sunday was too much for their goalkeeping coach Beppe Zinetti who got so carried away that he ruptured his Achilles tendon as he celebrated the winning goal.
Torino said in a statement on their website (www.torinofc.it) that Zinetti, 55, a former Serie A and Serie B goalkeeper, would undergo surgery and will not be able to work for the rest of the season.
"There was a hint of sadness lingering in the Torino dressing-room despite the extraordinary victory over Genoa," the club said.
Genoa were leading 1-0 until Ciro Immobile and Alessio Cerci scored in stoppage time to give Torino a 2-1 win.
(Reporting By Brian Homewood)
MUMBAI India opener Lokesh Rahul is set to miss the Champions Trophy in June after undergoing operation on his injured shoulder earlier this month, the 25-year-old has said.