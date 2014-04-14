Torino's last-gasp win over Genoa on Sunday was too much for their goalkeeping coach Beppe Zinetti who got so carried away that he ruptured his Achilles tendon as he celebrated the winning goal.

Torino said in a statement on their website (www.torinofc.it) that Zinetti, 55, a former Serie A and Serie B goalkeeper, would undergo surgery and will not be able to work for the rest of the season.

"There was a hint of sadness lingering in the Torino dressing-room despite the extraordinary victory over Genoa," the club said.

Genoa were leading 1-0 until Ciro Immobile and Alessio Cerci scored in stoppage time to give Torino a 2-1 win.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood)